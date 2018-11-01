Falls contractors, unions pull together to help disabled veteran

For Timothy Degenhardt, 2017 was a bad year.

His left leg has been tormenting him since an injury in the Army in Germany more than 30 years ago. The former care aide for People Inc. has had operations on his knee and on a broken toe. More knee surgery is scheduled for the Niagara Falls resident.

So Degenhardt, 53, hired a contractor to add a ground-floor bedroom to his home, because it was too hard to climb stairs.

But the construction contractor he chose for the project left him with nothing but a hole in his backyard. It also blew a hole in Degenhardt's budget - $11,900 worth.

After word got out about what happened to Degenhardt, workers from companies and labor unions descended on his house this fall.

They filled in the hole, erected the ground-floor bedroom and obtained materials to build him a small deck behind the bedroom next spring.

They did about $40,000 to $50,000 worth of work, said City Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins.

They didn't charge him anything.

"More than I could ever ask for, that's for sure," Degenhardt said Thursday as some of the men who helped gathered in his home in the city's LaSalle neighborhood. "It's a whole bedroom on the first floor."

The 300-square-foot bedroom should be done by Thanksgiving.

Thursday, William Bentley of District Council 4 of the Painters and Tapers union was working on the drywall, which will soon be painted.

After that, electrical service will be installed, with equipment donated by Local 237, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and Graybar Electric of Buffalo.

Then, carpeting will be installed, and the bedroom will be ready for Degenhardt.

"It's unbelievable that so many people are involved in it," he said. "It's just overwhelming."

After he was ripped off by the contractor, Degenhardt's wife Colleen started searching online for people and companies who might be able to help.

She asked H.W. Bryk & Sons, the plumbing company that employs Tompkins, and the firm filled in the foundation the fly-by-night contractor had left behind.

But Tompkins kept telling people about Degenhardt's situation, and by mid-September, an all-volunteer construction project was under way.

In all, 40 contractors, retailers and labor unions either sent manpower or donated supplies.

"There was no one who said no," Tompkins said.

Even Tompkins' 84-year-old father, a retired roofer, did some shingling.

The IBEW sent apprentice electricians and an instructor to work on the project.

"That's what we do in the IBEW and organized labor, is to give back to the community. We feel proud to be able to do that," said Mark J. Grozio, IBEW assistant business agent and a Niagara County legislator.

The job was notable for union and nonunion men working together, which normally would be a sore point among building tradesmen.

"These are not typical times," said Richard Palladino, business agent for Laborers Local 91. "It's really important that labor leaders begin to see the difference from the past to the future."

"It's a pretty impressive thing to have so many people come together to do so much for someone that nobody knows," Tompkins said. "They were all mad that he was ripped off."

"I would have been shocked if anybody wasn't willing to help," said Palladino, whose men poured the foundation. "I'm a veteran. When I found out it was a vet involved, it made it even worse."

Soon, Degenhardt will sleep better.

"I have continuous edema in my left leg. Then, on top of that, my knees went after working in health care for the last 30 years," Degenhardt said.

"It's a blessing to be able to stay on the first floor instead of having to crawl up the stairs."