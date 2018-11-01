Faith-based group plans Saturday winter coat giveaway in Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls Peacemakers will give away winter coats for children between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday at True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave. in the Falls.

Spokeswoman Kartika Carr said about 150 coats in sizes 5T through extra large were purchased through donations from Dream Homes Property Management and Cameron Transport. One coat per child will be given away, and the child must be present.

The Peacemakers, sponsored by the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope, will accept donations until Nov. 30 for a Christmas giveaway program. Carr said clothing and household items are preferred over toys. Donations of new or gently worn items may be brought to the NOAH office in the Niagara Business Center, 1625 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Used clothes must have been washed.