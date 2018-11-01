New York health exchange opens enrollment

Open enrollment has begun on the state's health insurance exchange, serving people who don't receive coverage through an employer or Medicare.

The enrollment period runs through Jan. 31. Existing customers can renew their health plans starting Nov. 16.

Consumers must enroll or renew by Dec. 15 for coverage effective Jan. 1. The state Department of Health said more than 95 percent of enrollees on the exchange will see no cost increase next year.

Consumers can enroll or renew by calling 1-855-355-5777, or through nystateofhealth.ny.gov.