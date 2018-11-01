Drunken driver faces 14-year maximum for Lockport crash that injured two

A Lockport man faces a maximum of 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to driving drunk when he rear-ended a car and seriously injured a pedestrian Jan. 14 near the corner of East Avenue and Washburn Street in Lockport.

Robert E. Adams Jr., 25, of Beattie Avenue, admitted to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and two felony counts of second-degree vehicular assault. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. set sentencing for Jan. 23.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said Janelle Hawkins, 48, suffered a broken arm and leg, plus head and internal injuries, when she was struck after exiting a car whose driver also was hurt when Adams' car crashed into it. Adams ran but was caught about 100 yards away, police said.