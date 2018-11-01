Don Paul: Does a warm Alaska mean a cold Western New York?

The first 11 days of October (remember?) featured three 80-plus degree days. The rest of the month has been wet and chilly, with below average temperatures on all but three days.

The chilly temperatures weren’t extraordinary or record-tying, like those three very warm days. But the warmth in Alaska’s largest metro area, Anchorage, was extraordinary. Anchorage had its latest freeze on record, on Oct. 28. That’s later than Dulles International Airport had their first freeze a few days earlier. The dominant upper air pattern is depicted in this Weather Underground graphic.

The massive upper level ridge of high pressure has been a block in the west to east flow over the northern latitudes. Under that ridge, the air has been relatively warm and dry. Notice how the polar jet stream is forced to go up, over and around that blocking high, where it delivered arctic air to the dipping trough in the jet stream to the southeast of the ridge.

As we get later into the cold weather season, if that blocking ridge became more expansive, that trough east of it would also broaden and shift farther east toward the nation’s midsection and/or east. If that were to occur in December, we would see warmer than average conditions not only in Anchorage, but in Billings, Denver and Salt Lake City. In an extreme, such a pattern would resemble this model depiction from the second half of February 2015, Buffalo’s coldest month on record (the monthly average temperature was 10.9 degrees).

What would rule such extreme amplitude out would be a very strong El Nino, which typically produces an upper air pattern like this, as depicted by AccuWeather.

Truly strong El Ninos in recent decades have occurred only in 1982-83, 1997-98 and most recently in 2015-16. These “super El Ninos” are the strongest signal from nature forecasters can get for predicting temperatures and, to a lesser extent, precipitation for the coming cold weather season. As the diagram from AccuWeather illustrates, such a pattern mainly keeps polar air masses confined to the polar regions, and allows Pacific air masses to flood the lower 48.

In other words, these unusually strong El Ninos correlate well with milder than average winters and, in the Great Lakes, less snow. For example, Buffalo only received 55.1 inches of snow in the last super El Nino winter, compared to our average of 94.7 inches.

That’s not what we have lined up for this winter.

Models and ensembles are projecting a weaker El Nino, centered farther west in the Pacific than most El Ninos. As I wrote on Sept. 28, weak El Ninos do NOT usually correlate with milder than average winters in our part of the country.

One probable reason for weak El Ninos often actually correlating with colder than average winters here is a weak or neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation, also known as ENSO, leaves us more vulnerable to other oscillations which operate on a shorter time scale than ENSO.

ENSO can persist for months. But the cold and warm phases of oscillations such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, something called the Pacific/North American teleconnection, and the more complicated Madden Julian Oscillation (it has eight phases) are “shorter fuse” oscillations. That is, their phases can only be predicted a few weeks in advance and they don’t stay in a given phase for as long a period. Compared to ENSO, they come and go more quickly and with less predictability.

Then, there is a more recent correlation researched by Dr. Judah Cohen between October Siberian snowfall and the presence or absence of a more persistent eastern North American trough. Such a trough allows more arctic air to be delivered to the east, and helps spawn more nor’easters. It’s not a foolproof correlation, but has worked well in a number of years this century, often beating the winter outlooks issued by the NWS Climate Prediction Center.

Without going into the complex relationship between excessive October Siberian snow and a more persistent eastern trough in the winter, let’s just say if you were using this index to help with a winter outlook you’d either want to see lots of blue on this Rutgers graphic in Siberia on Oct. 31 (excessive snow favors a winter eastern trough) or a lot of red (below average snow favors the absence of such a trough and a milder winter). Here’s what we have as of the end of the month.

Take a gander at Siberia. The large expanse of white indicates snowfall has been about average this past month. Basically, that means there is no real help from this variable, either way.

Let’s go back to Alaskan warmth. Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska now give the appearance of a “warm blob.” The red colors in the North Pacific and the Gulf of Alaska indicate above average temperatures. This year’s blob is not quite as extreme as the blob prior to that brutal February 2015.

If those warm anomalies persist in winter, that would be one variable which favors more cold troughing in the east.

However, with the exception of "super El Ninos," I’ve learned no one variable calls all the shots; not with the MJO, NAO, AO, PNA and a host of others I haven’t mentioned all working on different, less predictable timescales during a year with a weak El Nino.

Here are the recent temperature predicted trend probabilities from NOAA for this winter, showing a weak positive probability for milder than average temps for Western New York.

Me? I expect more variability, read and ups and downs, from the plains eastward, with a little more below average coverage, more like this NOAA outlook from December 2014. “EC” stands for equal chances of above or below average.

Snowfall is another matter with even greater uncertainty, depending on a still-unpredictable average storm track this far out in time.

Catch my drift?