DiNapoli, Trichter square off in 'under the radar' comptroller contest

With more than $207 billion in assets, the New York State pension fund ranks as the nation’s third largest.

It is also administered by a sole trustee – the state comptroller.

That’s why even though the statewide office often glides beneath the political radar, it ranks in utmost importance to the more than 1.4 million New Yorkers vested in the system.

Now, with Election Day approaching, Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli is defending his 11-year tenure administering the fund and acting as the state’s fiscal watchdog. But investment banker Jonathan Trichter is mounting a vocal though underfunded challenge as he attempts to become the state’s first Republican comptroller since Buffalo’s Edward V. Regan retired in 1993.

Trichter faces a huge challenge since Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York by more than 3 million voters. The incumbent also is on local and statewide television with a positive message about his tenure, spending about $690,000 in the last campaign reporting period with almost $2.1 million still on hand.

Trichter reported only $68,000 in recent expenses and $153,000 remaining. But he is making his case, perching in front of the Tesla plant in South Buffalo a few days ago to echo a familiar Republican claim that the state’s Buffalo Billion economic development program spawned a slew of criminal indictments because of Albany’s lax oversight.

His proposes a vast overhaul of the comptroller’s powers, as well as using existing tools, and says he has the independence to do it.

“I don’t have many friends in Albany,” he said in a recent visit to the The Buffalo News' Editorial Board.

Trichter is a Wall Street veteran who earned his public finance stripes while working for J.P. Morgan and other major firms. He also has worked for corporate turnaround guru Harry Wilson, who unsuccessfully ran for comptroller in 2010 and is mentioned as a future Republican candidate for governor. Trichter says during that time he has studied the office and believes he could easily flex much more of the office muscle for taxpayers.

“I have always believed this office had the power to do many things unilaterally,” he said, “as opposed to being too much in debt to Albany and the status quo.”

He believes the comptroller could earn a higher rate of return on its investment, and that DiNapoli has proven “not very ambitious” when it comes to maximizing the fund. But Trichter breaks new ground in addressing a mounting debt load he pegs at $3,100 for every New Yorker. Much of that stems from “back door borrowing” by the Thruway Authority, Dormitory Authority and other entities that bypass the legislative process, he said, and notes that DiNapoli favors a constitutional amendment to ban it.

“You don’t need a constitutional amendment, you could ban it yourself,” Trichter said of the comptroller. “I would end back door borrowing in New York State.

“I could do it unilaterally as comptroller,” he added, “and that would trigger a crisis for the Legislature to come up with another system.”

He also says the comptroller could simply refuse to certify the budget adopted by the governor and Legislature to open up the state’s “three men in a room” budget process. If it results in litigation, he says, he is ready.

“I would go to war on that one,” he says.

But DiNapoli likes the steady processes of his office that he said have worked for more than a decade. He points to New York as one of four big states with a pension funded – the amount of money in the fund relative to what is owed pensioners – at over 90 percent (98 percent).

“To be that well funded while others are not shows we’ve struck the right balance,” he says.

DiNapoli, a former Nassau County executive and assemblyman, advocates restoring to the comptroller powers that formerly let the office supervise economic development programs like the Buffalo Billion (though Trichter says his opponent has not pushed hard enough).

“I can tell you for sure,” DiNapoli said of potential wrongdoers, “if people know someone else is looking, they’ll think twice.”

He says the governor has not embraced his call to regain the oversight powers sacrificed for expediency in economic development projects.

“I hope to push for it again,” he said.

And he points out that his office, in conjunction with the attorney general and law enforcement, has recovered $54 million and was involved in 190 arrests since 2011.

But as satisfied as he may be with state finances, DiNapoli also warns about “very high” debt levels. The nation’s humming economy may favor the state, he says, but he is worried about more borrowing – especially if a downturn slams the markets.

“Should we have a significant downturn, we should not be borrowing our way out,” he said. “To the Legislature I say we’re overextended on debt. I would prefer we be on more solid footing for a downturn.”

Even Democrat DiNapoli appears aware of changes to state government should his party capture the Senate on Tuesday. He warns that an upper house dominated by New York City Democrats could pose problems, especially since the divide between upstate and downstate still presents an economic “tale of two states.”

“If the Senate becomes a city-centric conference in their decisions, that will not be good for the state,” he said. “My advice is that if you get this, don’t forget ... you represent the rest of the state,” he added. “It may be that the Assembly ends up being the conservative house of the Legislature.”

As he heads toward Election Day, DiNapoli seems to be girding for some kind of downturn and emphasizes he is already advocating the necessary steps to prepare. He pointed to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s “tough decisions” during his early days at the state helm, and promises to be a voice for what may lie ahead.

“A lot falls on the governor to set the right tone and priorities, and the governor prides himself on his fiscal management,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge.”