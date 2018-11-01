CZERNIAK, Gretchen A. Austin (Ormond)

1973 - 2018. Age 45, currently of Frankfort and originally of Barker, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, October 25, 2018. Her passing occurred with the love and support of her family at her side, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Gretchen is the beloved daughter of Kathy (Denecke) Ormond of Lockport, NY and Jack Ormond of Cuba, NY. She is the devoted mother of Zachariah Austin (Brianna), Benjamin Austin (Kyara Karban) and Samantha Austin; and stepmom to Maddie and Aidan Czerniak. She will be sadly missed by her siblings and their spouses, Katie Dieter (John), Sarah Cake (Joe) and Jon Ormond (Melanie). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Gretchen was employed with the Remington Arms Company in Ilion, up until her illness no longer allowed her to work. She leaves a legacy of love in her hometown community of Barker and the community of her adopted home, Frankfort. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Celebration of Gretchen's Life on Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at the Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main Street, Middleport, NY 14105. For those wishing to remember Gretchen in a special way, please consider memorial contributions to the Barker Central School District Music Department, 1628 Quaker Road, Barker, NY 14012 OR to the Frankfort-Schuyler Jr./Sr. High School Music Program, 605 Palmer Street, Frankfort, NY 13340. Gretchen's final selfless wish was that her earthly remains be donated to science, so that others may benefit from her passing. Her body was donated to the SUNY Upstate Medical University's Anatomical Gift Program. Service arrangements were entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com