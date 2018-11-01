CORP, Daniel J.

CORP - Daniel J. October 29, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Cybulski); devoted father of Brenda (Rob Pruitt) Feidt, Michael (Patti), David (Erica Benns), Mark and the late Dennis (late Paula Milewicz) Corp; loving grandfather of John Jr., Alan (Amy), Lyndsey and Daniel Feidt, Vincent (Cory), Shawn (Jodi), Kyle, Hannah, Amanda and Jessica Corp; fond great-grandfather of Kelsey, Conrad, Jackson and Sophia; brother of Peggy (Peter) Paluch; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Saturday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held at 7:30 PM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com