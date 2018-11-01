Cockaigne Resort won't open for upcoming ski season

Cockaigne Resort won't open for the upcoming ski and snowboard season after all.

The Chautauqua County resort planned to reopen for skiers and snowboarders this winter, after a fire that destroyed the lodge seven years ago led to the resort's shutdown. But its comeback will have to wait.

"Despite a lot of hard work and investment, we are not able to get slope lighting and lifts operational," Cockaigne said in a statement explaining the decision. "There have been many people involved to this point, however, the scope of work that needs to be done on the slopes has grown significantly and is beyond the point that we can complete prior to this season."

New ownership, led by Rex Butcher, set out to revive the Cherry Creek property and turn it into a year-round attraction. A new lodge is under construction on the property, and a stage was built to host concerts at the bottom of the slopes.