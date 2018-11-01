Chocolate and wine boutique opens in Theater District

Chocolate and wine take center stage at the Theater District’s newest spot for pre- and post-show socializing.

Former Chow Chocolat chocolatier Jaclyn Krajewski has opened Jaclyn A Artisan Chocolate and Wine Lounge at 41 W. Tupper St.

Located in the Henry Building, it serves up a variety of custom-made sweets that usually involve chocolate, but go beyond candy into a broader dessert menu.

Flourless gluten-free chocolate cake ($8) and hazelnut torte ($8) are joined by chocolate mousse and fresh berries in a chocolate bowl ($12), and a milk chocolate coated strawberry, served with port wine ($10).

Chocolate fondue, with an assortment of fresh fruit, cookies, nuts and ice cream for dipping, is $12 per person.

If you’re allergic to chocolate, you might enjoy a plate of fresh fruit with a glass of Chocolate Shop wine ($12), or an array of cheese, meat, fruit, nuts, bread, and crackers ($12 per person).

Besides wine, bubbly and port, drinks include hot chocolate, French press coffee, and tea.

A selection of Jaclyn A chocolates, by the piece or by the box, is also available. A weekday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. happy hour offers a chocolate and wine pairing for $6.

Hours: 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday. Phone: 704-4672.

