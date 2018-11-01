CHMIEL, Gerald M., Sr.

CHMIEL - Gerald M., Sr. Of Cheektowaga, NY. October 28, 2018. Husband of Karen E. (Lang) Chmiel; dearest father of Gerald M. (Dawn) Chmiel, Jr., Deborah L. (Darin) Schwertfeger, and Jeffrey R. (Colleen) Chmiel; grandfather of Heather (Eric) Boyden, Ashlee Chmiel, Miranda (Michael) Croom, Tori Chmiel, and the late Katlyn Chmiel; great-grandfather of Wyatt Boyden and soon-to-be Henry David Croom; son of the late Anthony and Barbara (Majda) Chmiel; brother of the late Rosemary (Gerald) Drzymala; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, November 2, 2018 from 6-8 PM for a Memorial Gathering at the Nightengale Funeral Home, 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft), Buffalo, NY, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 8 PM. Mr. Chmiel was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and also served as a USMC veteran. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com