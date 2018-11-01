CANTIE, Joseph

CANTIE - Joseph Age 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at his residence. Born on March 29, 1944 in Buffalo, NY. Joseph proudly served in the United States Navy, aboard the USS Boxer, until his honorable discharge in 1965. Joseph served as a volunteer fireman for both North Tonawanda Live Hose and North Tonawanda Active Hose and was one of the founding members of the North Tonawanda Underwater Dive Rescue Team. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 3rd from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Firefighter Prayer Service at 12:30 p.m., concluding with Military Honors, all to take place in the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Hospice.