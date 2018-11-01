Amerks' Olofsson named AHL Player of the Month

Red-hot winger Victor Olofsson carved a slice of Rochester Americans history Thursday when he was named AHL Player of the Month – the first time an Amerks player was so honored since the franchise reunited with the Sabres in 2011.

In his AHL debut, Olofsson tallied five goals and 10 assists for a league-leading 15 points in 10 games during October. His month included a seven-game point streak and he was one assist off the league lead. Nine of his points have come on the power play, helping the Amerks to a 29.5 percent efficiency through 10 games.

Olofsson and the Amerks will be playing their annual game in KeyBank Center on Wednesday against the Cleveland Monsters. Rochester leads the AHL North Division at 7-2-1 and Cleveland is second at 6-3-1.

According to LetsGoAmerks.com, it's the first time a Sabres prospect has been named AHL Player of the Month since Mark Mancari won the award for Portland in January 2011.

Olofsson was a seventh-round pick by the Sabres in 2014 and was a teammate of Rasmus Dahlin with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.