Pominville on No. 1,000: 'It's what you've worked for your whole life'

OTTAWA -- As he was walking the halls of Canadian Tire Centre Thursday morning, Jason Pominville agreed with the notion. He scored one of the most iconic goals in Sabres history in this building roughly 12½ years ago as a 22-year-old, and he grew up maybe two hours from here. So having it be the site of his 1,000th NHL game seemed appropriate.

"By far my best moment as a player has come here and my biggest goal," Pominville told reporters here today, referring to the series-clinching overtime winner in Game 5 of the 2006 Eastern Conference semifinals. "It couldn't have been a better spot to have it. And it's also nice for my family and friends."

The Sabres and Ottawa Senators are no longer Stanley Cup hopefuls, although the Sabres are entering a positive rebuild with a 6-4-2 record that was their best in October since 2011. At age 35, Pominville remains an ironman of sorts. Last year was the eighth time in his career he's played a full 82-game season.

"Trainers help a lot," he said. "I've always taken a lot of pride in my summer workouts, habits, taking care of myself, whether it's at the rink during the summer or away from the rink. There were probably games I didn't feel great and trainers helped me out big time. It's just taking care of yourself and what you do away from the rink. It goes a long way."

As he told The News earlier in the week, Pominville said his wife, Kim, has managed to keep quiet how many friends and relatives might be attending. Most live within a two-hour drive. Pominville said his parents, in-laws and two children will all be at the game with his wife.

"It's a game. You go out there, you play, you have fun," Pominville said. "It's what you've always done. I think it will be special to have my family and friends here. That will be the cool part about it. It's what you've worked for your whole life. To be able to say you've played 1,000 games in the best league in the world is something I'll cherish forever."

Pominville becomes the 11th player to reach 1,000 NHL games with the Sabres. The list includes Dick Duff, Gilbert Perreault, Craig Ramsay, Don Lever, Phil Russell, Dale Hawerchuk, Charlie Huddy, James Patrick, Mike Grier and Brian Gionta. Only Perreault and Ramsay played all of those games with Buffalo.