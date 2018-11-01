As Pominville plays No. 1,000, Five (Other) Things to know as Sabres meet Sens

OTTAWA -- Jason Pominville's 1,000th career game is tonight in Canadian Tire Centre as the Buffalo Sabres open a home-and-home series against the Ottawa Senators. It faces off at 7:30 on MSG and WGR Radio. The teams meet again Saturday at 2 in KeyBank Center.

Here are Five Things to Know about tonight's game:

1. Numbers of Pominville's Population: The Sabres winger will be playing in No. 673 for the Sabres (he suited up for 327 with Minnesota from 2013-2017). Pominville's career stats are 282 goals, 424 assists and 706 points. With Buffalo, he's at 206-294-500, and his assist on Jack Eichel's goal Tuesday against Calgary made him the 10th player in franchise history to get to 500 points. In 57 career regular-season games against Ottawa, Pominville has 12 goals and 18 assists.

See Pominville's full career stats here

2. The lineups: The Sabres did not skate today but coach Phil Housley said Carter Hutton will be in goal for Buffalo after his stellar 36-save outing Tuesday against Calgary. Craig Anderson starts for Ottawa. Remi Elie, who is from nearby Cornwall, will be back in the lineup tonight and Tage Thompson is expected to sit. Jake McCabe (upper body) is a game-time decision.

3. Sens springing a leak: Ottawa is 0-3-1 in its last four games and has been outscored, 19-8, in those games. Anderson (4-3-2, 3.48/.909) took the loss in three of them and backup Mike Condon was yanked during Tuesday's 5-1 loss at Arizona -- and then got placed on waivers after a game that saw him give up a 150-foot short-handed goal to Derek Stepan.

Ottawa has called up 35-year-old Mike McKenna from Belleville of the AHL to serve as backup.

4. PK needs to keep pushing perfection: Ottawa is fifth in the NHL on the power play at home at 31.8 percent (7 for 22). The Sabres, meanwhile, have killed off all 12 penalties they've taken in the last four games, thanks in large part to 20 saves from goaltenders Hutton and Linus Ullmark. The Sabres have improved to 15th overall in the NHL on the PK (78.9 percent) but remain just 22nd on the road (76.2).

5. By the numbers: The Sabres have scored at least four goals in their last three road games (Los Angeles, Anaheim, Columbus). They have not gone four-plus in four straight games on the road since November 2006. ... Buffalo is 8-1-3 in its last 12 games against Ottawa and on a seven-game point streak in Canadian Tire Centre (5-0-2) that dates to the start of the 2015-16 season. ... The teams have combined for nine regulation losses -- and all of them have been by three goals or more. In games decided by one or two goals, Buffalo is 4-0-2 and Ottawa is 2-0-2. ... The Sabres need to push in the third period as Ottawa has been outscored, 15-9, and outshot, 143-87, in the final 20 minutes.