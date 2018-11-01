Buffalo man who purchased cocaine from Houston source sentenced

A Buffalo man who purchased cocaine from a source in Houston, Texas, that was mailed to Buffalo was sentenced to 96 months in prison by U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jabriel Crews, 35, was sentenced on his conviction on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between January 2014 and June 1, 2016, Crews bought multi-kilo quantities of cocaine from the out-of-state source, who would mail the packages to various addresses in Buffalo provided by Crews. Crews would retrieve the packages and process and repackage the cocaine for distribution.

On June 1, 2016, law enforcement raided a Katherine Street address where they recovered a scale with powder residue along with packaging materials. Officers seized identification cards and one live bullet, prosecutors said.