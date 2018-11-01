Buffalo man accused of making false 911 call that triggered SWAT response
A Buffalo man has been charged after he called 911 and caused a response from the department's SWAT team earlier this week, according to a police report.
Edwin Ramos-Escalera, 31, claimed someone had pointed a rifle at him. Police say he made it up.
Police responded to the 911 call at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on Navel Avenue, off Bailey Avenue between East Ferry Street and East Delavan Avenue.
Police found "no credible threat," and also charged Ramos-Escalera early Tuesday morning with filing a false report and second-degree reckless endangerment.
In addition, police charged him with second-degree harassment for an incident around 6:20 p.m. in which he was accused of pushing a man at his home.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
