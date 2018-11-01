Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips blanked as pass-rushers vs. Patriots

With Trent Murphy sidelined with injury against the Patriots, fellow defensive line newcomers Star Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips weren't able to pick up the slack when rushing Tom Brady.

However, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was added before the Titans game in Week 5 after the Dolphins let him go, has been impressive with Buffalo. In the loss to New England, Phillips had his most effective single-game performance as a pass-rusher so far as a member of the Bills.

vs. New England Star Lotulelei Jordan Phillips Harrison Phillips Pressures / Pass-rush snaps 0/23 3/24 0/17 Impact tackles 1 0 1 Missed tackles 0 1 0

Lotulelei, who's mainly responsible for moving blockers and creating disruption for Buffalo's run-stopping efforts, has one quarterback pressure on his last 42 pass-rushing snaps.

Harrison Phillips hasn't created a pressure on his last 34 pass-rushing attempts after two pressures on 13 pass-rush snaps against the Titans in Week 5. He's been relatively consistent with impact tackles -- takedowns made at or behind the line of scrimmage -- and he added another to his rookie-season resume against the Patriots.

Though he didn't have one in Week 8, Jordan Phillips has four impact tackles in four games with the Bills thus far.

Here's how Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips have fared heading into Week 9: