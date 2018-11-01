Share this article

Bills' Lorenzo Alexander chases down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Bills' pass-rush was admirable vs. Tom Brady, and it's still a top-flight unit

Published

The Buffalo Bills had a so-so performance getting after Tom Brady in Week 8 but still have one of the most disruptive pass-rushes in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills pressured the Patriots' quarterback on 14 of his 48 drop backs, which equates to a 29.1 percent pressure rate.

Over the past two games, Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 23 of 72 drop backs, good for a 31.9 percent pressure rate.

Against New England, Lorenzo Alexander led Buffalo with five total pressures. Jerry Hughes had four. Jordan Phillips and Kyle Williams each had three. Shaq Lawson had two.

Heading into the Week 9 game against the Bears, the Bills are in sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.4. The league pressure-rate average after Week 8 is 32.9 percent.

The Patriots were able to pressure quarterback Derek Anderson on 11 of his 42 drop backs, or 26.1 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Nathan Peterman was not pressured on either of his throws. After a very strong start to the season, left tackle Dion Dawkins' struggles continued against New England. He allowed two sacks and one quarterback hurry after surrendering five pressures in the Week 7 game against the Colts.

Chicago is 15th in defensive pressure rate at 33.4 percent. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been pressured 27.2 percent of the time (76 of 279 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop backs faced Pressure rate
Los Angeles Rams 123 293 41.97952218
Philadelphia Eagles 151 362 41.71270718
Green Bay Packers 107 263 40.68441065
Jacksonville Jaguars 111 290 38.27586207
Carolina Panthers 108 287 37.63066202
Buffalo Bills 114 313 36.42172524
Dallas Cowboys 92 256 35.9375
Pittsburgh Steelers 115 323 35.60371517
Washington Redskins 106 298 35.5704698
Baltimore Ravens 112 315 35.55555556
Minnesota Vikings 106 301 35.21594684
Kansas City Chiefs 129 370 34.86486486
Chicago Bears 93 278 33.45323741
Los Angeles Chargers 93 279 33.33333333
Denver Broncos 101 304 33.22368421
San Francisco 49ers 108 331 32.62839879
New York Jets 111 344 32.26744186
Arizona Cardinals 96 298 32.2147651
New England Patriots 115 358 32.12290503
Cincinnati Bengals 119 374 31.81818182
Tennessee Titans 80 256 31.25
Seattle Seahawks 82 268 30.59701493
New Orleans Saints 86 284 30.28169014
Houston Texans 97 327 29.66360856
New York Giants 87 296 29.39189189
Miami Dolphins 80 279 28.67383513
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83 290 28.62068966
Cleveland Browns 103 361 28.53185596
Atlanta Falcons 86 304 28.28947368
Detroit Lions 60 216 27.77777778
Indianapolis Colts 87 318 27.35849057
Oakland Raiders 47 228 20.61403509

 

