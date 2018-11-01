Bills' pass-rush was admirable vs. Tom Brady, and it's still a top-flight unit

The Buffalo Bills had a so-so performance getting after Tom Brady in Week 8 but still have one of the most disruptive pass-rushes in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills pressured the Patriots' quarterback on 14 of his 48 drop backs, which equates to a 29.1 percent pressure rate.

Over the past two games, Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 23 of 72 drop backs, good for a 31.9 percent pressure rate.

Against New England, Lorenzo Alexander led Buffalo with five total pressures. Jerry Hughes had four. Jordan Phillips and Kyle Williams each had three. Shaq Lawson had two.

Heading into the Week 9 game against the Bears, the Bills are in sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.4. The league pressure-rate average after Week 8 is 32.9 percent.

The Patriots were able to pressure quarterback Derek Anderson on 11 of his 42 drop backs, or 26.1 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Nathan Peterman was not pressured on either of his throws. After a very strong start to the season, left tackle Dion Dawkins' struggles continued against New England. He allowed two sacks and one quarterback hurry after surrendering five pressures in the Week 7 game against the Colts.

Chicago is 15th in defensive pressure rate at 33.4 percent. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been pressured 27.2 percent of the time (76 of 279 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: