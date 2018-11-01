Brown's capital budget funds public safety, seats for Sahlen Field

Mayor Byron W. Brown’s 2019 capital budget proposal of $23.2 million includes funding for cultural and sports facilities and public safety enhancements.

The spending plan, which Brown unveiled Thursday, is up $400,000 from 2018, a growth rate of 1.7 percent, which is below the 2.3 percent inflation rate, Brown said.

The proposal includes $20.2 million in new projects and $3 million for ongoing projects. It increases funding for improvements to city streets and sidewalks to $6.9 million and $2 million has been allocated for the first phase of the new Public Works Campus.

The Common Council has until Dec. 15 to act on the recommended budget.

Other expenditures in Brown’s proposal include: