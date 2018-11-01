Share this article

Painter Randy Jednat of Patterson and Stevens in North Tonawanda paints a stairway at the newly named Sahlen Field, where seats are being replaced. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Brown's capital budget funds public safety, seats for Sahlen Field

Mayor Byron W. Brown’s 2019 capital budget proposal of $23.2 million includes funding for cultural and sports facilities and public safety enhancements.

The spending plan, which Brown unveiled Thursday, is up $400,000 from 2018, a growth rate of 1.7 percent, which is below the 2.3 percent inflation rate, Brown said.

The proposal includes $20.2 million in new projects and $3 million for ongoing projects. It increases funding for improvements to city streets and sidewalks to $6.9 million and $2 million has been allocated for the first phase of the new Public Works Campus.

The Common Council has until Dec. 15 to act on the recommended budget.

Other expenditures in Brown’s proposal include:

  • $1.53 million for fire hall improvements
  • $1.5 million for City Hall fire alarms and emergency communications
  • $1.5 for police station improvements
  • $500,000 for Sahlen Field seat replacements
