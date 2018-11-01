BOUDREAULT, Gerard "Gerry"

Longtime resident of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 11, 2018. He was 87. He was born in Chambord, PQ, Canada, on January 18, 1931, a son of the late Joseph and Marie (Girard) Boudreault. He married Janine Belisle in 1954 and together they moved to North Tonawanda in 1959 where Gerry began his career as a heavy equipment operator. They remained happily married for 54 years until Janine's passing in 2008. He loved hunting, his time at his property in Franklinville and enjoyed watching hockey, especially the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres. Gerry is survived by three children, Diane (Brian) Martin-Pratt, Martin (Bonnie) Boudreault and Nancy Kaiser. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Erin, Lindsay, Kelly, Justin, Austin, April and Nicole, four great-grandchildren, several siblings and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls on Saturday, November 3rd from 1-3 PM where Funeral Services will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094-1231.