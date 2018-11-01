[BN] Blitz newsletter: Matt Barkley 'treating this week like anything is possible'

The Bills on Wednesday signed their second quarterback of the year who was a street free agent, adding former USC standout Matt Barkley.

Barkley immediately slides in at No. 2 on the depth chart behind presumed starter Nathan Peterman, who was the only healthy quarterback left on the team; Josh Allen (elbow) and Derek Anderson (brain) are dealing with injuries.

Barkley is 1-5 in six career starts and last played in a game on Jan. 1, 2017 – which, for those of you keeping track, was also the date of Colin Kaepernick's last NFL game. Barkley has still been on rosters, at least, spending time with the 49ers, Cardinals and Bengals since then.

“I'm treating this week like anything is possible,” said Barkley, who will back up a quarterback in Peterman who has never finished a game he started in the NFL. “Especially in this league, I'm preparing today like I’d be playing. The coaches have been great just in terms of letting me dive in. I got a few reps today, just in easy stuff. The offense is similar to stuff I've run before. Terminology is a little different, but when it comes down to it, football is football. You've got to be able to execute.”

LeSean McCoy moves to dismiss lawsuit by ex-girlfriend: The motion claims that McCoy's ex-girlfriend's lawsuit “contain(s) impertinent and scandalous matter, gratuitously added in order to defame McCoy and cast him in a poor light.”

Peterman transcript: Peterman had an interesting session with the media on Wednesday. He was asked questions that normally don't get asked of NFL starters, like if he thinks this could be his last chance to ever prove himself and if he ever wonders what he did to deserve his continued public failure. Peterman seemed to handle the session gracefully, though. The Bills hope he'll be able to translate that poise to the field.

Terrelle Pryor is confident he can make an immediate impact: Take it straight from the Bills' new receiver: “I can ball, bro,” Pryor said.

Bills bring back punter Colton Schmidt: Remember when punter Corey Bojorquez messed up the field goal attempt in the game against the Titans and got crushed? He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a shoulder injury stemming from that play. So the Bills brought back a familiar face: Colton Schmidt.

Bears’ coach urges Bills fans to have patience with Josh Allen: “When you're dealing with our guys, Mitch (Trubisky) and Josh (Allen), it’s a little bit of a slower process (than with Patrick Mahomes), which is OK,” Nagy said. “You’ve just got to be willing to accept those (ups and downs) and try to make the highs bigger than the lows.”

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.