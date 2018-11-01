Bills Notebook: Sean McDermott sees throwing 'not far off' for Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott believes rookie quarterback Josh Allen is “not far off” from resuming throwing activity.

Allen, the team’s prized first-round draft pick, still had his right arm in a brace Thursday as he worked with trainers on the sideline. He has yet to throw a football since injuring his right, throwing elbow against Houston nearly three weeks ago.

“We'll see. I think he did some more today. We'll see what he does tomorrow,” McDermott said. “Every night, we kind of re-evaluate where he is, and what we'll do tomorrow with him. I don't think it's too far off in terms of when he'll start to throw.”

McDermott said the Bills do not have any plans at the moment to bring in a throwing specialist to help assess whether Allen is ready to begin doing that.

“Believe me, we look at everything when it comes to every one of our players, let alone Josh,” the coach said. On the field or off the field, making sure we're doing things right to develop him and invest our time in him and the resources we have at our disposal.

With Allen on the sidelines, the Bills are looking at starting Nathan Peterman on Sunday against the Bears. Veteran Derek Anderson did not practice for a second straight day because of a concussion.

“It's going to be tough at this point, but we'll see what it looks like tomorrow,” McDermott said on whether the team was ready to officially rule Anderson out for Week 9.

Matt Barkley, signed by the team Wednesday, is running the scout-team offense.

•••

In addition to Allen and Anderson, rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) and defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) also did not practice Thursday. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and defensive tackle Kyle Williams were limited participants as the Bills continue to give the veterans extra recovery time during the practice week.

If Edmunds can’t play, Julian Stanford figures to start. He replaced Edmunds in Week 8 against the Patriots and quickly had an impressive tackle for loss.

"I thought he did a good job in the spur of the moment,” McDermott said. “He didn't get a lot of reps during the week, and that says a lot about what he's done in terms of his preparation week to week, because you never know. We've had some of that come up this season, where guys have stepped up and done a good job within the game, which is more challenging, naturally, because they don't have a chance to get the reps during the week.”

That’s been different this week, as Stanford has received all the work at middle linebacker.

“That's pretty much it,” Stanford said of this week's changes. “Preparation is the same. He didn't practice, so I took more snaps, but beside that it's business as usual.”

•••

McDermott has liked what he’s seen from wide receiver Terrelle Pryor in two days of practice.

“He's done a good job getting up to speed,” the coach said. “He's only been here a couple days, but in the time I've interacted with him, you can tell he's driven and wants to get his career on track and find a home. I respect that.”

Pryor’s previous time as a quarterback has helped in learning the offense on the fly, McDermott said.

“The quarterback has to know everything big-picture wise in terms of what's going on,” he said. “Understanding big-picture types of offensive schemes and systems, and he's been in several.”