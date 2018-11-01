BERGER, Lucille H. (Halt)

October 30, 2018, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Francis C. H. Berger; loving mother of Frank Berger, Linda Berger and Nancy Cox; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; dear sister of five predeceased siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 10 AM - 1 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where a Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Interment Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com