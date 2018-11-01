Bankruptcy filings in Buffalo-Rochester rise 14 percent

Bankruptcy filings in the Buffalo-Rochester region increased 14 percent from a year ago, according to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District of New York.

The number of cases increased to 443 from 388 a year ago. It was the highest number of filings for any month in the Buffalo-Rochester region since April 2015, and the most for October since 2013.

Year to date, the number of cases is down 2.9 percent from 2017.