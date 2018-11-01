At Craft and Cork, food inspirations from everywhere

The white tablecloth era has surrendered to brown paper at Craft and Cork Gastropub, as the retreat of fine dining, endemic across the region, has touched Hamburg.

For years after Scott Donhauser bought his restaurant, he left the founding proprietor’s name on the place, aiming to cater to the clientele built over Daniels’ 23-year history.

Earlier this year, the chef-owner, who runs the restaurant with his wife and partner, Lisa, completed the transition to a place of their own. They changed the name to Craft and Cork Gastropub, not Donhausers, but it’s a restaurant remade to their own tastes, at last. The lobster and veal medallions are history, except for the occasional retro-Daniels nights.

The menu now explores gastropub territory. The pub part is amplified by squeezing a bar into the dining room, plus seasonal porch and deck seating. The gastro side brings a kicked-up tavern menu studded with inspirations from near and far.

Cauliflower is everywhere on appetizer menus, usually fried and offered with a dip. Donhauser ups the ante with cauliflower three ways ($9), a dish that draws from North African, Indian and Thanksgiving-American cuisine traditions.

Couscous cauliflower was chopped to rice-grain size and scented with aromatic spices. Popcorn was tiny turmeric-tossed florets roasted until sweet and tender. The third flavor, Succotash saw it jumbled with corn, bell peppers and black beans. Taken together, this was an engaging flip through a flavor atlas, and I would have welcomed any of them bolstering an entree.

The spark for a feature bread came all the way from Buffalo: a blue cheese carrot loaf ($6) with Frank’s hot sauce spread and blue cheese ice cream.

One thing I learned right away is that my wing love is so hot wired into my subconscious that all I have to do is read “blue cheese and Frank’s” in the same sentence and I start salivating.

What arrived was a small, solid loaf speckled with shredded carrot. By itself the bread is slightly sweet. After applying the ice cream and Frank’s spread, it was slightly spicy and ever-so-slightly reminiscent of blue cheese. It wasn’t unpleasant, just a letdown because it was less rock-’em, sock-’em than my Frank’s receptors wanted.

The done-to-death roast beet and goat cheese salad got spiffed up with avocado vinaigrette, pears, melon balls and pistachios ($13), an ensemble act that worked.

That’s the way it went it Craft and Cork – interesting dishes that scratched a new itch, interspersed with offerings that left me asking "why?”

Several places of my acquaintance have taken the challenge of doing chicken wings in the style of beef on weck. Before arriving at Craft and Cork, I had only shrugs for what has mostly turned out to be horseradish-cream wings coated with caraway seeds, as it left out the main event: beef.

Donhauser’s beef on weck wings ($12) succeed by infusing the chicken digits with potent beef broth, and leaving the horseradish to its accent role as a creamy dip. The beefiness of the first bite was unmistakable, and the caraway seeds were thankfully sparse.

Order steak poutine ($14), and the server asks how you would like the steak done, a positive sign. The tenderloin tips arrived nicely pink in the middle, as requested.

Shredded truffle cheese added mushroom aroma to back up the beef, so I could forgive them for not being curds. The fries were oily and napped in a brown gravy, more like bordelaise sauce when I was looking forward to the tangy eggy-ness of the promised béarnaise sauce.

The seafood charcuterie ($36) didn’t have any charcuterie. Call it seafood sampler and my gripe is gone. It would serve four as an appetizer or two as a meal, with an amiable assortment of seaborne bites: tender grilled octopus morsels, jumbo shrimp in mango cocktail sauce, seared tuna, steamed clams and seaweed salad, and a little bowl of cioppino with white anchovy. And, for some reason, housemade pickle slices.

Chicken noodle ($20) was an airline chicken breast, served well-seasoned and moist alongside a scoop of fried rice noodles that tasted like pad thai with a stiff dose of citrus, topped with a fried egg. It would have been fine if I wasn’t left wondering what became of the “Asian aromatic broth” the menu promised.

Beef short rib ($28) was outstanding, not only fork-tender but elevated with the sticky caramel of molasses and the fruity sour of tamarind. Sweet potato and plantain mash rode the Caribbean motif and brought it home for a win.

Then there was the free-form seafood lasagna ($36), which is another way of saying jumbo shrimp and scallops wrapped in a fresh pasta sheet, with tomato confit and lobster cream. Its lushness mixed the pleasure of lobster bisque and fruit de mer pasta on one bowl.

Dessert included a fluffy chocolate cheesecake ennobled with a sauce of Bing cherries and port ($8), where chocolate, fruit and wine sang three-part harmony. A peanut butter and jelly ice cream sandwich ($7), with rice krispy treats as the cookies, was brought down by treats gone gummy in the freezing process.

Our server was helpful and attentive, leaving us wanting for nothing. Waves of sound interfered with conversation when the crowd grew, but we could talk more freely most of the evening.

During my dinner, Craft and Cork dared to be distinctive, often with delicious results. Here’s hoping it can sustain an audience that appreciates scat singing in the key of food.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Craft and Cork Gastropub – 7 plates (out of 10)

174 Buffalo St., Hamburg (648-6554)

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Prices: appetizers, $5-$15; sandwiches, $13-$17; entrees, $20-$38.

Parking: small lot, street, lot across street.

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: much of menu, except sandwich buns.