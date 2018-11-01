Another Voice: Buffalo event to explore effective responses to overdoses

By Emma Fabian and Kassandra Frederique

The U.S. is in the midst of a preventable crisis. More than 72,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2016 and access to effective, culturally competent treatment for people who use drugs is sparse to nonexistent in many communities. In recent years it has become clear that no communities are immune to the effects of drug use, and the presence of fentanyl in the drug supply has magnified the reality of drug overdose.

On Friday, more than 150 advocates, services providers, medical professionals and other experts will come together at a free, daylong 2018 WNY Harm Reduction Conference, to study why the drug war has been so unsuccessful and learn to utilize harm reduction models that are proven to save lives.

The term “harm reduction” refers to a set of public health strategies and a social justice movement that seeks to reduce harmful consequences associated with behaviors while centering human dignity and a person’s right to choose their course of treatment.

Although traditional drug treatment programs are based in the abstinence-only model, harm reduction actually does have a rich history in Buffalo. For instance, one of the first syringe exchange programs in New York State providing fundamental harm reduction services began in Buffalo in 1992.

What’s frustrating about the current overdose crisis – and gives reason for hope – is that overdose deaths are largely preventable and can be significantly reduced by implementing effective, evidence-based drug policies.

Now is the time to reduce the role of criminalization in drug policy, so that people can come out of the shadows and get the help they want. This conference is an important step toward integrating proven, health-centered treatment and harm reduction approaches to problematic drug use and overdose in Buffalo.

New York is in a unique position to step up and implement innovative drug policies rooted in science, compassion and public health rather than punitive approaches.

The Western New York conference is part of a series of conferences and major End Overdose New York campaign around the state to address the crisis. This event is particularly timely as there is unprecedented momentum building in Ithaca and New York City for life-saving supervised consumption spaces and on the flip side, comes on the heels of several senators from the region passing a slate of draconian bills focused on expanding criminalization and enforcement strategies.

We won’t truly be able to end the rise in overdose deaths and all its associated unhappiness until we stop relying on punishment and incarceration, and instead adopt a compassionate, health-centered approach to drug use.

Emma Fabian is senior director of Harm Reduction at Evergreen Health. Kassandra Frederique is New York State director at the Drug Policy Alliance.