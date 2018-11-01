Man sought in connection with robbery of Sheridan Drive bank

Amherst Police are looking for a man who robbed a Citizens Bank branch at 3180 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

The robbery occurred at about 3 p.m. Thursday, when the man walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. Police said the individual left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and fled.

The man was described as 25 to 30 years old with a slim build, about 160 pounds, and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. Police said the man was clean-shaven with a pockmarked face. He wore a dark gray puffy coat with a hood, black jeans and had a black backpack.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1329 or (716) 689-1342 or email tips@apdny.org or text (716) 562-TIPS.