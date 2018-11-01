Airplane lands safely following Alert 2 at Buffalo airport

An airplane landed without incident under an Alert 2 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Thursday afternoon.

"The aircraft has landed safely," Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police tweeted.

The NFTA said the alert was called at 11:15 a.m. after a Learjet 60 experienced gear door issues. The plane, which had departed from Buffalo for Fort Lauderdale, returned to the Buffalo airport just before noon. There were two pilots and two passengers on board.

An "Alert 2" is defined as "an aircraft that is known or is suspected to have an operational defect that affects normal flight operations to the extent that there is danger of an accident."

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire Department and NFTA police responded to the alert.