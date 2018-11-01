100 films: Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival returns

What started as an intimate horror film festival has expanded into a week-long event spotlighting movies in a wide array of genres from sci-fi and action to comedy, animation and fantasy.

The Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, running Nov. 2 to 8 in the Dipson Eastern Hills Mall, includes more than 100 films, appearances from visiting filmmakers, question-and-answer sessions and an awards ceremony. Now going into its sixth year, Buffalo Dreams has been rated “one of the top 100 best reviewed film festival” on the submission platform Film Freeway.

The Dreamer Awards presentation, open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 in the WBBZ TV studio in the Eastern Hills Mall. Day passes are $20 and an All-Festival pass is $70; single tickets follow Dipson’s regular prices.

Here's a quick look at a few of the films. For the full list, visit the festival's Facebook page. Advance tickets are at dipsontheatres.com.

"I'll Take Your Dead," 6:45 p.m. Nov. 2. Critically acclaimed horror film about a man who makes dead bodies disappear - and then realizes one of the bodies may still be alive. From Black Fawn Films.

"Post Apocalyptic Commando Shark," 9 p.m. Nov. 2. World premiere of latest film from local writer and director Sam Qualiana ("Snow Shark: Ancient Snow Beast," "The Legend of Six Fingers"). Qualiana will receive the festival's Indie Genre Spirit Award.

"I Dare You to Open Your Eyes," noon on Nov. 3. The anti-bullying slasher film from young local director Hope Muehlbauer drew rave reviews when it premiered earlier this year at the North Park Theatre.

"Johnny Gruesome," 7 p.m. Nov. 3. A murdered high school student returns for vengeance in horror film from festival co-director Gregory Lamberson. The theme song, "Dyin' Tonight," was performed and co-written by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls.

"Murder in High Heels," 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4. A film noir set in a burlesque nightclub from Canadian filmmaker Brett Kelly, named the festival's Filmmaker of the Year.

"Red Spring," 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Survivors fight off a vampire apocalypse in this Canadian film.

"Will o' the Wisp," 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Experimental thriller from local filmmaker Mick O'Keefe, who will take part in a Q&A following the film.

"Derelicts," 9:20 p.m. Nov. 5. Hobos invade a family's home on Thanksgiving. Writer and director Brett Glassberg will be on hand for the screening.

"Tommy Battles the Silver Sea Dragon," 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Ambitious musical drama from writer, director and star Luke Shirock about a man facing multiple accusations of events that may or may not be real.

"Strike, Dear Mistress, and Cure His Heart," 5:15 p.m. Nov. 4 and 3 p.m. Nov. 7. A newlywed couple trying to restore a historic hotel are visited by the wife's mother in this experimental thriller from Mickey Reece.