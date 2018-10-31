WELLENZOHN, Helen F. (Mehigan)

WELLENZOHN - Helen F.

(nee Mehigan)

October 29, 2018; wife of the late Anton L. Wellenzohn; dearest mother of Cheryl (Thomas) Quiter, David, John (Ginna), James (Mary) and Timothy Wellenzohn; loving grandmother of Colleen, Melissa, Brad, Morgan, Brianna, Ben and great-grandmother of Taylor, Aidan and Evelyn; sister of the late Virginia Whitcomb, Marion Feiner and Patricia Sullivan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dear friend and travel companion of Marie Rak. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish-Holy Family worship site on Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.