WAS, Emily T. (Zablotny)

Of Lancaster, age 99. October 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late John; devoted mother of Christine (Stephen) Palgutt, Thomas, Sr. (Nancy), Richard, Michael (Rosanne), Robert, Toni (Mark) Krysczak, Terri (Steven) Rumbold and late Kathleen; loving grandmother of Renee McLemore, Stephen Palgutt III, Jennifer Bedworth, Thomas, Jr., Brian, Kayla, Trevor, Abby Krysczak, Ben Krysczak, Jessica VanAllen, Donald McArdle, Amy McGinty, Kelly Rumbold and 10 great-grandchildren; predeceased by sisters and brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday 2-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary Hill, Lancaster, Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.