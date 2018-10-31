Want more treats, less tricks in your neighborhood on Halloween?
Halloween is a real treat for the little ghouls and goblins who will be out in your neighborhood tonight.
Buffalo officials offer a few reminders to make sure it's a safe and fun Halloween:
- Make 8 p.m. the trick-or-treat cut-off time to minimize safety risks that occur when older youths go door-to-door late into the night.
- Do not turn off your lights and pretend you're not home. This is an open invitation for mischief. Keep your house well-lit.
- Work with your block club or neighbors to form Neighborhood Watch Teams. A strong adult presence will serve as a deterrent to potential mischief. Call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.
