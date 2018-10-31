VALAZZA, Robert P.

VALAZZA - Robert P. October 30, 2018, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette (nee Biondillio) Valazza; loving father of Veronica A., Jacqueline M., Kevin G., Keith E. and the late Robert P. Valazza Jr.; also survived by his former wife Shirley (nee Lockwood) Valazza. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com