THOMAS, Betty J.

THOMAS - Betty J. Age 87, of Gowanda, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, NY. Betty was born December 28, 1930 in Gowanda, NY to Leroy S. and Amelia (Kennedy) Jimerson, Sr. She was the wife of the late John C. Thomas; mother of Denise L. (Parker) Powless, Wade M. Thomas, the late Christopher J. Thomas and the late Bruce C. Parker; sister of Phyllis Lay of Gowanda and the late Ethel (Armstrong) Parker, Norma Armstrong, David Armstrong, Leroy S. Jimerson, Jr., and Kenneth Jimerson; grandmother of Patrick A. Parker, Jennifer M. Thomas, Jonathan M. Thomas, Joshua C. Thomas, Amelia K. Thomas and Casey L. Powless; great-grandmother to Damian Hicks and Sage Waltz. After raising her children, Betty worked as an aide to Seneca children at Gowanda Central High School, and enjoyed mentoring and developing friendships with the children, many of whom greeted her warmly later in life. Betty had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh which many friends will remember. Betty enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, baking, cooking, card and board games, arts and crafts and won awards at the Seneca Nation Fall Festival, Erie County Fair and New York State Fair for her crafts. Visitation will be held at WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St., North Collins, NY, on Friday, November 2nd from 5-8PM. Funeral services will be held at Wentland Funeral Home on Saturday, November 3rd at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Hill Road in Gowanda following the service. Following interment, a luncheon will be held at the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Volunteer Fire Department (CIRVFD)Fire Hall at 1520 Route 438, Irving, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Wright Memorial Presbyterian Church, 12672 Route 438, Irving, NY 14081.