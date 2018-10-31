Terrelle Pryor confident he can make an impact at wide receiver for Bills

Terrelle Pryor is confident he can make an immediate impact on the Buffalo Bills’ offense.

“I can ball, bro,” the veteran receiver said Wednesday after his first practice with the team. “I’m not being cocky. I just know how I study and how I work and how I practice. I compete at a high level, and I expect high things from myself. I expect high things from the offense. Just because we had a couple bad games that doesn’t matter to me. What matters is this week going out and competing and holding ourselves to a high standard.”

The Bills signed the 29-year-old Pryor on Tuesday, a week after he was released by the New York Jets.

Just like the Jets, the Bills hope Pryor can recapture some of the form that made him a breakout star for Cleveland in 2016, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards.

Pryor has been hindered by injuries since. He signed with Washington in 2017, tore an ankle ligament in Week 1 and played hurt half a season before having surgery.

In six games with the Jets this season, he caught 14 passes for 235 yards and two TDs. He played a third of the offensive snaps as essentially the fourth option on the WR corps.

“Underused? I do believe that, absolutely,” Pryor said of his role in New York.

"I think every wideout I’ve ever known in history has been underused," Jets coach Todd Bowles told New York reporters. "I have a lot of respect for Terrelle. He worked hard. He worked his tail off. Love the player. Like the guy."

Pryor suffered a groin injury on Oct. 14, and the Jets saw two other receivers go down the next week. Facing a dire need at the position, they released him on Oct. 22.

“I don’t know if I wasn’t a part of their plan or whatever it was, but now I’m here,” Pryor said. “I’m just going to take advantage of this opportunity and be the best leader I can to our young guys and practice hard and do what the coaches need me to do.”

Pryor said the Bills were one of about seven teams that contacted him.

“The team here, they made me feel at home as soon as I walked in,” Pryor said. “I’m talking about from the cafeteria ladies on. ... They made me feel at home. I don’t really care about the record. We could easily in these next eight games come together as one push and make a great record and finish strong. I believe in that.”

Pryor said he is fully healthy and is picking up the Bills’ offense fast.

“I mean, I had the whole playbook down in terms of first and second down,” he said of Wednesday’s practice. “I was out there practicing full. I have great coaches. They taught me at a fast pace. It’s under 24 hours, and I feel like I’m still learning obviously I’m not anywhere there yet. But I felt pretty good on all the plays I had today. Along with that Zay Jones was helping me, (Kelvin) Benjamin helping me, (Charles) Clay helping me.”

Pryor starred at Ohio State at quarterback and carries himself with the confidence and presence of a quarterback.

While he started nine games at QB for Oakland in 2013, he says he does not view himself as a QB option for the Bills.

“If you watch my film, I can throw some plays,” he said. “But through this wind? I won’t make it. You guys would cut my throat, you’d run me out of Buffalo.”

Pryor had a good feeling about his new teammates.

“The way this team practiced today is a winning effort and a winning team,” he said. “We just gotta put it together and let’s every single day compete and get better.”