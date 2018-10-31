SYTY, Gale F.

SYTY - Gale F. October 28, 2018, at the age of 64; beloved daughter of the late Joseph J. and Stella F. (nee Bailer) Syty; dearest sister of Joseph J. Syty; cherished aunt of Adam (Susan), Eric (Kaitlyn) and John Syty; devoted great-aunt to Sarah, Eva, and Anna Syty. Gale was a retiree of WNY DDSO. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday from 10 to 11 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a Funeral Service will follow Saturday at 11 AM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com