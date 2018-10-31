SUDYN, Peter, Jr.

SUDYN - Peter, Jr. Of Cheektowaga, NY. October 30, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Marian Milburth Sudyn; dearest father of Mary Lou (Daniel Wojcik) Swiatkowski, Peter W. (Deborah), Ellen Majeski, and Paul (Colleen) Sudyn; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Elizabeth Kitt and Patricia Kreitner; predeceased by four sisters and four brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666), where Funeral will be held Saturday morning 8:45 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Peter.