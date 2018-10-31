SNYDER, Carolyn P.

SNYDER - Carolyn P. Of Amherst, NY, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2018, age 74. She was a graduate of Niagara Wheatfield HS and Bryant & Stratton Business School. She had a successful career working for Kimberly Clark, BOCES and Buffalo Hotel Supply. Carolyn had a variety of interests including collecting many things but was best known for her buttons. She was an avid reader, had a quick wit, and loved crossword puzzles. She volunteered assisting women who faced breast cancer and was always there for her family. She was predeceased by her parents Carlton W. and Winifred (Clarke) Snyder. She was the beloved mother of Colleen P. (George) Irwin, Theodore J. (Lisa) Kulikowski, Thomas C. (Michelle) Kulikowski, and Timothy J. (Nicole) Kulikowski; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Kirsten, Carson, Makayla, Kyle, and Riley. No prior visitation. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. Memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to The Hospice Foundation of WNY or The American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank the staff of Beechwood's Wells House and to those who extended emotional support for Carolyn during her final days.