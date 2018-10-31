SEXTON, Virginia M. (Walker)

Age 86, died October 27, 2018, in North Carolina. She was a longtime resident of the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, where she raised her family. She was born in West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Coy and Mamie Walker. She was the wife of the late Billy Sexton. Beloved mother of Ellen Sue, Billie Jean, Sheila, Ronald, Brenda, and Robert. Loving grandmother of numerous grandchildren. Dear sister of Coy Jr., Mary, Robert and the late Donald and Maude; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Friday from 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 A.M. Interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.