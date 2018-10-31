Share this article

print logo
LeSean McCoy and Delicia Cordon at the 13th Annual ESPN The Party in 2017. (Getty Images for ESPN)

Bills' LeSean McCoy moves to dismiss lawsuit by ex-girlfriend

| Published | Updated

Attorneys for LeSean McCoy filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit against the Buffalo Bills running back by his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.

The motion contends that Cordon’s amended complaint, submitted Oct. 2, “contain(s) impertinent and scandalous matter, gratuitously added in order to defame McCoy and cast him in a poor light.”

It also states that “allegations that (McCoy) ‘beat his son’ or ‘beat his dog’ bear no relationship whatsoever to the claims,” and suggests that they were made to embarrass McCoy and create publicity for Cordon.

Cordon originally sued McCoy following a home invasion in July at the house they shared in suburban Atlanta, during which she said she was assaulted and robbed. She contended that McCoy and a friend changed the security system at the house, leaving her defenseless. McCoy has denied the charge.

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend accuses him of physically abusing her

Dale Anderson – Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
There are no comments - be the first to comment