Robert A. 'Mike' Kaiser, 74, newspaper editor who started at Buffalo News

Jan. 18, 1944 – Oct. 28, 2018

Robert A. “Mike” Kaiser, a retired Cincinnati newspaper editor who began his career at The Buffalo News, died Sunday in his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Anderson Township after a long illness. He was 74.

He was assistant managing editor for news at the Cincinnati Post and its sister paper, the Kentucky Post, when they closed in 2007.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1962 graduate of Williamsville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University in 1966.

Mr. Kaiser began his journalism career as a copy aide at The News in the 1960s, then was a reporter at the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal.

He served in the Army in the Vietnam War with the 1st Infantry Division and the 11th Armored Cavalry Division in 1969 and 1970. He attained the rank of sergeant and was awarded two Bronze Stars.

Following his discharge, he earned his master’s degree in journalism from Penn State University and became a press aide for Assemblyman Chester Hardt. After Hardt retired, Mr. Kaiser was a writer for Assembly Speaker Perry Duryea and a press aide for State Sen. Dale Volker.

He returned to newspapers with the Bee Publications, becoming editor of the Lancaster Enterprise and the Depew Herald in 1976 and was founding editor of the Cheektowaga Bee and the West Seneca Bee.

In 1982, he went to Warren, Ohio, where he spent three years as community news editor, suburban editor and chief copy editor for the Warren Tribune Chronicle.

Mr. Kaiser joined the Cincinnati Post in 1985 as a copy editor, later serving as an assistant city editor, special sections editor and news editor. While at the Post, he was an adjunct professor of news writing and feature writing at Xavier University.

He was a board member of the Mid-America Press Institute and helped conduct its training seminars in St. Louis.

He published two books, a novel, “Pig Town,” and a collection of short fiction, “The Hawk and Other Stories,” and wrote a memoir, “In My Time.”

An avid sailor, he was vice commodore of the Rocky Fork Sailing Club in Hillsboro, Ohio. He also was a skeet and trap shooter and belonged to several sportsmen’s clubs in Ohio.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, the former Sally Ann Swanson; three daughters, Elizabeth Anne Kaiser, Sara Michelle Criger and Katherine Jean Stock; a brother, Steven; and a grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2501 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati.