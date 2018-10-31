Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 31, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, born on this date in 1951, “I always ask myself the question, do you like to win or do you hate to lose?”

HOT WHEELS – The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hold its annual Car Corral and Auto Parts Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. Admission is $5. Kids under 12 are free. For vendors, indoor booth space is available for $20. Car corral spots outdoors are $10 per car. For info, call Tom Grimm at 693-9713.

MARK THE DATE – The Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs, comprising women’s clubs from seven counties, will hold a board meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chanderson’s Restaurant, 11851 Route 16, Yorkshire. All members are welcome. Make reservations by calling president Linda Momberger at 585-493-2028.

VIVE LA FRANCE! – Old Fort Niagara celebrates French Heritage Day by opening up the fort’s French Castle and highlighting the influence of the French on the Niagara Frontier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“The sights, sounds and smells will be very much as they were in the 18th century,” says Robert Emerson, executive director of the Old Fort Niagara Association. “Visitors can meet fur traders, watch a meal being prepared over an open fire in the boulangerie, meet soldiers, play games and more.”

Admission is $12, $8 for children, free for kids and under. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.

HELP FOR VETS – The Milton J. Brounshidle American Legion Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, hosts its second annual Veterans Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Representatives from Erie County Thank-A-Vet will accept applications for the county’s veteran discount card and a variety of agencies will be on hand to provide information about service-related issues.

PRIZES GALORE – Programs for the elderly and disabled will benefit as United Church Manor of West Seneca holds its annual theme basket luncheon Saturday in the Columns Banquets, 2221 Transit Road, Elma.

Silent auction prizes include tickets to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, a Buffalo Bisons suite with a $200 food credit and a hat autographed by Tre’Davious White of the Buffalo Bills. There also will be more than 80 “high quality” theme baskets. Tickets are $35 and include a buffet luncheon. For tickets, call 668-5804.

HEADS UP – The Brain Aneurysm Foundation’s Western New York Support Group holds its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. next Monday in the University at Buffalo’s neurosurgery office, 3980-A Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Survivors, patients, family members and friends are welcome.

