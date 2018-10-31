Pink Floyd drummer's 'Saucerful of Secrets' to take over Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Nick Mason, the former drummer for and a founding member of legendary prog-rock band Pink Floyd, has included Buffalo on his Saucerful of Secrets Tour.

Mason and friends will play primarily pre-"Dark Side of the Moon" material for the April 11, 2019 show in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.). Tickets, which range from $49.50 to $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at LiveNation.com, the Shea's box office or by calling (800) 745-3000.

His band includes Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken, according to the Washington Post, and Mason offers plenty of personality and perspective in "being prodded" to tour.

“The world is absolutely stuffed with Pink Floyd tribute bands, let alone Roger [Waters] and David [Gilmour]," Mason, dubbed the "heartbeat of Pink Floyd," told the Post. "So I think it’s very important to say, 'This is not version No. 297. This is something a bit weird and a bit different.'"

There's no doubt Pink Floyd fans can embrace "a bit weird and a bit different."

The announcement coincides nicely with the theme of the next Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour, which is Pink Floyd's 1977 album, "Animals," on which Mason crushes the percussion. Learn more details on the Nov. 5 event featuring The News' Jeff Miers and 97 Rock's Anita West, here.

