Phony license plate leads to a felony charge for Blasdell woman

A Blasdell woman faces a felony charge for using a fake license plate on her vehicle, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they stopped Cassandra Metros, 49, at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on West Main Street, Springville, for multiple traffic violations, then discovered she was driving with a suspended license, driving with a suspended vehicle registration and without insurance.

Metros told deputies she purchased a license plate online and was using it until she could straighten out the various issues with her vehicle. She was charged with a felony count of possessing a forged instrument and misdemeanor counts for the suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed driving, plus four traffic charges.

She was held in Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.