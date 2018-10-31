PADILLA, Olivia (Mendez)

PADILLA - Olivia (nee Mendez)

Of West Seneca, NY. Entered into rest October 29, 2018. Beloved wife of Enrique Padilla; devoted mother of Mark (Debbie) Padilla and David (Tracy) Padilla; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Moses and Mercedes Mendez; dear sister of Moses (Barbara) Mendez, George (Kathy) Mendez, and the late Raymond (Pat) Mendez. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com