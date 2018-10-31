NOWICKI, Robert J.

NOWICKI - Robert J. October 29, 2018.Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Misiak); devoted father of Sandra Bolster and David Nowicki; father-in-law of Carl Bolster; loving grandfather of Sara and Daniel Bolster, Montana and Nicholas Nowicki; a loving son of the late Charlotte Wysocki and late Casimer Nowicki; dearest brother of Arlita (late Theodore) Tyx and Betty (Thomas) Kasprzak; dearest son-in-law of the late Walter and late Stephania Misiak; brother-in-law of Bernice (Albert) Herman; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will be present Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William Street (near Harlem), where services will be held Friday at 9:15 AM, and at Resurrection Church at 10 AM. Robert was a parish usher, member of the Holy Name Society, and Fr. Justin Council, Knights of Columbus.