No headlights, beer cans in front seat lead to felony DWI

A Niagara Falls woman pulled over for not having her headlights on was arrested early Wednesday on several charges including felony driving while intoxicated, according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

Gabrielle C. Hickey, 19, was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. on Delaware Street for operating a vehicle with no headlights. Officers said Hickey showed signs of intoxication, and that there were numerous 16-ounce cans of beer on the front seat and on the floor of vehicle.

Hickey admitted to officers to “drinking and driving.” When instructed to exit her vehicle to conduct field tests, police said Hickey attempted to flee the scene but was detained by officers.

Police say Hickey, who had a previous DWI in January 2018, failed all field tests and refused a Breathalyzer test. She was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle as well as three traffic charges. She was held on $500 bail.