Niagara Falls to hold public hearing on garbage user fee

Two weeks after refusing to schedule a public hearing on a new $168-a-year garbage user fee, the Niagara Falls City Council changed its mind Tuesday.

The Council voted 3-2 to hold the hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. The estimated $3.1 million in revenue from the proposed fee would balance the 2019 city budget while providing a property tax cut.

Councilmen Kenneth M. Tompkins and Ezra P. Scott Jr. changed their votes to approve the hearing.

"I don't want to say I'm in favor of the fee. I'm still not," Tompkins said. But he said the Council now has received adequate details on how the fee would be implemented.

Councilman Christopher P. Voccio, who voted no, said scheduling the hearing means "there's a chance the fee will slip through."