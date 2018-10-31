Share this article

Niagara Falls man with learner's permit charged with DWI after hit-run crash

A Niagara Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash, according to a city police report.

Police said the man's vehicle crashed into a parked pickup at about 7:45 p.m. at Eighth Street and Pierce Avenue. The driver fled but stopped his vehicle about a half-mile away, where police created a roadblock with their vehicles on Whirlpool Street near Third Street, according to the police report.

Jason E. McDonell, 45, of 62nd Street, had an open 24-ounce beer can inside his pickup, the report said.

McDonell, who had a learner's permit but not a driver's license, also was ticketed for speeding, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a roadway, driving without headlights and refusing to yield the right of way to emergency vehicles, the report said.

